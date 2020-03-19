Marion County litterbug nicknamed the 'White Paper Bandit' caught after 2 years

For the last two years, litter has piled up on the side of a Marion County road. Most, if not all of it, was due to one person.

Police coined them the White Paper Bandit.

Wednesday, they got their man.

Division of Natural Resources police officers said the man tossed hundreds of white paper, shop towels and other items on the side of Middletown Road/Route 73 South in White Hall.

Officers praised the work of citizen volunteers.

"(They) painstakingly cleaned up the litter and open dumps which allowed investigators to determine when new litter and open dumps occurred," DNR Police said. "The Citizen Volunteers also assisted investigating agencies in multiple covert surveillance of the area involved; which ultimately resulted in the “White Paper Bandit’s” apprehension."

Police caught him throwing litter at three separate locations and arrested him Wednesday at 5:34 a.m. Charges are pending; his name hasn't been released.

State Police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, and Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office also helped in the lengthy investigation.

It serves as a reminder that if you litter, your future is bitter.