Marion County man caught trying to bring loaded handgun through checkpoint at Pittsburgh airport

A Marion County man was caught trying to bring in a loaded handgun through the security checkpoint at Pittsburgh International Airport Monday.

According to a press release from the Transportation Security Administration, a TSA officer saw the gun in the man's carry on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

Officers contacted the Allegheny County Police, who responded to the checkpoint, and confiscated the firearm, a 9 mm handgun with seven bullets including one in the chamber, according to the TSA. The man was detained for questioning.

This marked the 35th gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far this year, according to the press release. It set the record for the number of firearms caught at the airport in a single calendar year.

Last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints nationwide, the TSA says.

People who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, according to the TSA.