Marion County man accused of assaulting and biting a woman, then attacking father

A Marion County man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted and bit a woman. He then allegedly attacked his father.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a domestic complaint at a home on Walnut Street on Tuesday. When they arrived, they saw Jared Toothman's being restrained by his father, mother and the victim.

Deputies were able to detain Toothman.

The victim told deputies that she was sleeping when Toothman came home and started attacking her. He started hitting her on her head and face with his hands.

During the attack, the victim said she received a wound to her right shoulder which she believed was due to Toothman biting her, deputies say. She also had a wound on her right hand from Toothman biting her.

Deputies say the victim had other scratches to her forehead and arms from the incident.

Toothman's father said that he went to the room where the attack was taking place and intervened, according to the complaint. Toothman started attacking him.

Toothman began punching him in the face, according to deputies. He was able to get Toothman off of him.

Toothman's mother, father and the victim were able to restrain him, deputies say. Toothman's mother called 911 for assistance.

The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, the complaint states. Toothman's father had wounds to his eye, as well as blood on his lower lip and other minor scratches.

Toothman has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.