Marion County man accused of fleeing from police after threatening to kill woman

A Marion County man was arrested after he allegedly fled from police after threatening to kill a woman Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman went into the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney's office at 11:35 a.m. She said that Daniel Funovitz of Worthington threatened to kill her in the Marion County Magistrate Court parking lot.

The woman said that Funovitz drove off in a white Chevrolet Equinox, according to troopers.

Troopers say that they noticed the car matching the description. They left the building and caught up with the car.

The car turned onto route 250, also known as Husky Highway, according to the complaint. Troopers activated their lights and sirens and Funovitz began fleeing.

Troopers were chasing the car along route 250. The car was going above 60 mph.

At one point, a Marion County Sheriff's unit was able to block the road in the area of the soccer complex, according to the complaint. The car turned left along Hillcrest Road and continued fleeing.

The car continued down Hillcrest Road, going 60 mph in a 25 mph zone, troopers say. The car continued along the road when it changed to Lowell Street within Fairmont's city limits.

The car was eventually blocked by approaching police vehicles, according to the complaint. Funovitz was taken into custody.

Funovitz has been charged with fleeing from officer showing reckless indifference. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.