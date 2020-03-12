Police: Marion County man facing child neglect charges after baby falls off bed

A Fairmont man is facing child neglect charges after his four-month-old baby fell off a bed in a hotel room Tuesday, police say.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the Country Club Motor Lodge in reference to a baby falling off of a bed in a room. Marion County 911 officials told police the caller sounded like he was under the influence over the phone.

Police spoke with Jeffrey Hudgins, 30, about the incident.

Police said it was obvious that Hudgins was under the influence of a controlled substance do to his slurred speech, exaggerated body movements and emotions.

Hudgins could not recall what happened to the child, according to court documents. The child was on the bed with Hudgins.

The fall resulted in the child getting large bruises on his forehead, red marks on the back of his head and a possible broken nose, police said.

Police found various drug paraphernalia items.

Hudgins was taken into custody.

Hudgins is being held at North Central Regional Jail.