Marion County man on bond for attempted murder arrested after police find drugs, weapons during traffic stop

A Fairmont man who was on bond for an attempted murder charge was arrested after police say they found drugs, weapons during a traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, Fairmont Police officers pulled over a black Ford Focus hatchback on Jefferson Street because the car's brake lights weren't working.

Police approached the driver and asked him for his license, insurance and registration.

The front seat passenger was identified as Leonadus Chaney, 52.

Police say they knew Chaney to be a habitual user of synthetic marijuana. A K9 was requested to assist.

Police asked if there were any guns, weapons or drugs in the vehicle, which the driver said, "no."

An officer and his K9 partner arrived to do a free-air sniff of the car, police said. The K9 indicated for a positive presence of controlled substances at the passenger side door.

Police completed the citation, returned to the car and explained it to the driver. They asked Chaney if her had any synthetic marijuana or other controlled substances, and he said, "I smoked some earlier, but I don't have none on me."

Chaney was told of the positive indication and was ordered from the car to be searched.

Police said Chaney became animated and mildly resistive.

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber pistol was found on Chaney, according to court documents. He made an exited statement, "I forgot about that."

Police also found a fixed blade knife, a handful of plastic sandwich baggies and a black digital scale on him.

Chaney was then detained and placed in the back seat of a police cruiser.

Police searched the car and found a black metal canister that in Chaney's hands before he exited the car. The canister contained over 26 grams of a controlled green leafy substance believed to be synthetic marijuana.

When police arrived at the station, they found a folded piece of paper discarded by Chaney in the backseat of the cruiser. The paper contained over one gram of hard white rocks. The rocks tested positive for cocaine.

Chaney is a convicted felon, court documents state. He was convicted on one count of transferring/receiving stolen property in 2013. He was also convicted in the U.S. District Court for Distribution of Cocaine Base in 2008.

Police say Chaney is currently under indictment in the Marion County Circuit Court and on bond for the felony offense of attempted murder.

Chaney has been charged with two counts of prohibited person with a firearm and two counts of possession with intent to deliver.