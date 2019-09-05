Marion County neighborhood fed up with stray cats

A neighborhood in Marion County has had enough of their stray cat problem.

A stray cat spotted in a Marion County neighborhood.

"Our porches smell like cat pee," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified said. "They're startling people awake, or startling you when you walk out the door at night. It's not something I want when my wife is carrying my child down the stairs."

Residents in one Monongah neighborhood say dozens of cats roam the streets at night.

Some say the stray cats have cost them hundreds of dollars in repairs to their property.

Everything from replacing doors that have been scratched up, to carpets with a smell that's unbearable.

Another neighbor showed us this photo of trash scattered in the road ... their trash can repeatedly be knocked over by the cats who have even forced them to replace trash cans and lids in the past.

"It's making trash pickup a daily routine," one neighbor said. "We're waking up to catfights outside our bedroom every night. The list is ongoing."

Several neighbors say the problem is due to others feeding the strays drawing them back every day.

"I would go right back to someone that was feeding me to avoid searching for it myself."

The Marion County Humane Society sees a significant amount of strays come through its doors and field a number of calls from people looking to get rid of cats with concerns similar to those in Monongah.

Frankie Spatafore is the manager of the Marion County Humane Society.

"They're tearing up our trash, they're getting into everything, and they're wreaking havoc on the neighborhood," Spatafore said she hears from people about stray cats in their communities.

Staff members say stray cats make up around 75% of their shelter.

"It's not uncommon for us to hear from people who end up, one or two cats show up on their porch, they feel bad and end up caring for them and feed them," Spatafore said. "The next thing you know, there are 15 or 20 cats."

The Humane Society recommends making sure those cats are spayed or neutered.

The shelter has a spay-neuter program that focuses on overpopulated cat communities. They say this is the most effective and humane way to control the cat population. They also say one or two community cats aren't necessarily a bad thing.

"They are pest control, as long as they're vaccinated and tested, they'll also keep larger cat colonies from coming in," Spatafore said.

For residents of this Monongah neighborhood, the solution is simple.

"Stop feeding them and they won't come back," a neighbor said.