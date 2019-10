The Marion County Parks and Recreation (MCPARC) will be holding a special "Trick or Trout" event at Guyses Run Park.

According to the MCPARC's website, they will be stocking their fishing ponds with hundreds of pounds of trout before the event.

Fishers can keep their trout for a fee of $4 each and you do not need a license to fish.

Admission to the park will be free.

The special event is Saturday, October 26th from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.