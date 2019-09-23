Marion County residents concerned maintenance work made road worse, unsafe

Sarah Summers has lived on Pinch Gut Hollow Road since 1985.

She has a lot of pride for it, as is evident by the song she wrote detailing its history.

But she's frustrated with work performed last week on the road made it worse and unsafe.

"They have come through and done things before, but this is a real mess," Summers said.

She and other neighbors said crews last week tore up the road and left behind a gravel road with large chunks of it left in their driveways.

Her husband's family has lived on the road since the 1960s where her brother-in-law owns a motorcycle repair business. She said the work last week made it dangerous for motorcycles.

"It's just not a safe situation," Summers said. "It's dangerous for anyone to come in and out of their driveway."

Pinch Gut Hollow is one of several secondary roads in need of maintenance on the Department of Transportation's interactive map.

It says ditching is planned for October and patching on the road is slated for November.

Other residents along the road say they were told paving wouldn't be completed there until the Spring.

"They have made a lot of improvements on the secondary roads," Summers said. "We drive a lot around West Virginia. We just love it. But we need whoever is responsible for this road to help us out."

A Division of Highways spokesperson did not respond to a request for more information.

The Department of Transportation says its interactive map of statewide roadwork is updated every two weeks. It was launched last month.