Marion County students get fire prevention training

Marion County kids got an up-close look at the life of a firefighter.

The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department gave pre-k students a fire prevention lesson on Wednesday. (WDTV Photo)

The Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department held training sessions for the students of East Dale Pre-K Wednesday.

The department hosted the education session as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

The kids learned to stop drop and roll if their clothes are on fire, call 911 in an emergency, and what a firefighter looks like dressed in full gear.

The kids also got to sit in a fire truck to honk the horn and spray water from the fire hose.