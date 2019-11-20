Marion County takes step toward approving TIF district designation for Middletown Commons redevelopment

Another hurdle has been cleared for the development of the area around the Middletown Commons in Marion County.

Renovations continue on the Middletown Commons in Marion County (Photo: WDTV)

The West Virginia Development Office has approved a tax increment financing (TIF) district for White Hall.

County Commissioners on Tuesday passed the first reading approving the designation. They say the TIF district will help finance the development.

Commissioner Randy Elliot said the $88 million investment will provide an economic boost to the area and give services to residents that don't currently exist.

"It's a huge benefit for Marion County to develop that end of the county like it was back in the 1970s when we were proud to have the only indoor mall in the state of West Virginia," Elliot said. "We're now on the brink of putting that all back together again."

Elliot said this is the newest and largest development project underway in the county.

The Middletown Commons is in the process of being redeveloped.

It opened in 1971 as the Middletown Mall.

At the time ... it was the first indoor shopping mall in the state.

County Commissioners on Tuesday

Commissioners say the multi-million dollar investment is going to provide an economic boost to the area ... and give services to residents that don't currently exist.

"It's a huge benefit for Marion County to develop that end of the county like it was back in the 1970s when we were proud to have the only indoor mall in the state of West Virginia. We're now on the brink of putting that all back together again."

Elliot said this is the newest and largest development project underway in the county.

The County Commission set a public hearing date for December 4. Commissioners will vote on creating the TIF district after that meeting.