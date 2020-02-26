Marion Health Department will have first mobile health clinic in the state

For residents on the outskirts of Marion County, making it to downtown Fairmont for medical care can be a hassle.

"If you live on the other side of Mannington, if you were coming to Fairmont, you're looking at maybe two hours out of your day," said Marion County Health Department administrator Lloyd White

Thanks to a recent $75,000 grant, the Marion County health department staff will soon be able to take their work on the road.

The idea for a mobile clinic has been in the works for a few years, and next Friday the department is set to sign for an RV.

Once they have their RV, a few modifications will be made.

"We're asking the rare bedroom to be removed so that we can have a blood draw table be put in there, just a few minor modifications," White said "But we're set to sign the papers next Friday,"

The mobile clinic goal, in addition to reaching the outer parts of the county, is to provide preventative health care-such as vaccinations and blood pressure checks.

"We lead the nation in so many chronic disease categories," White said "So if we can start doing some prevention, hypertension, cholesterol management, those sort of things..and take our services out to the folks who can't come to us,"

Once completed, the clinic will be similar to "Bonnie's Bus" the mammogram screening clinic from WVU Health.

However the services will be different.

Once they hit the road, there are a few areas in need they have in mind.

"Usually those probably close to the county lines," White said "For example the Mannington area, the Rivesville area,"

The mobile clinic will be the first of it's kind for the area.

"It's been a goal for a long time," said White "And we will be the only county in the state to have a fully functional, multi-use mobile clinic,"

The mobile clinic is expected to hit the road in early April.