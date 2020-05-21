Marion, Monongalia counties to offer COVID-19 testing to all residents

Gov. Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that Marion and Monongalia counties will have free COVID-19 testing sites on Friday and Saturday.

The plan provides free optional testing to all residents in several counties that experience higher rates of COVID-19 transmission, according to a news release from the Governor's office. It targets residents who have struggled to be seen by a physician or do not have insurance to pay for testing; however, other residents are welcome to be tested.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and local health departments, with support from the WVNG, will be conducting the next round of these testing efforts.

Here are the testing locations in our area:

- Marion County:

- Windmill Park (900 Ogden Ave., Fairmont, WV)

- Friday, May 22 & Saturday, May 23 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- Monongalia County:

- Big Lots (902 Fairmont Rd, Morgantown, WV)

- Friday, May 22 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- WVU Coliseum (3450 Monongahela Blvd., Morgantown, WV)

- Saturday, May 23 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

- Mountainview Elementary School (661 Green Bag Rd, Morgantown, WV)

- Saturday, May 23 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

“If you want to get tested, come by, it’s free,” Gov. Justice said. “Whatever your situation may be, if you feel you’re at risk, come get tested. The more testing we do, the better shape we’ll be in.”