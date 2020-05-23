Marion and Monongalia county hold the last day of free testing for COVID-19

Testing sites in Marion and Monongalia county held their last day of free testing for those in the community.

Residents were able to drive thru the designated area to get tested.

The testing site served as a way to help those living in areas with higher rates of COVID-19 and for those who don't have the insurance to cover testing.

One of the organizers, Romelia Hodges, said by participating in the free testing, it helps protect the community.

"To me, it's a civic duty to open up the state by being tested and knowing your status and doing your part," Hodges said. "It's the safest way to know that we're doing what we're supposed to do in order to take care of our community," she said.

Testing was available Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hodges said this was a collaborative effort between government officials and the community.

"I would like to thank the governor and the national guard, also the public health commission here in Fairmont, as well as the city of Fairmont for all of their help in bringing this together," Hodges said.

Even with those efforts, Hodges says it doesn't stop here.

"What I would like to see in the future is more pop-up sites," Hodges said. "Not only in Marion County, but throughout the state that deal with vulnerable populations," she said. "We want to make testing easier for the entirety of the state."