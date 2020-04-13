Marshall University reports second case of COVID-19

Marshall University is reporting another case of COVID-19 among staff.

University officials say the employee began experiencing symptoms on April 4 and is currently in self-isolation at home.

Due to privacy regulations, the affected employee’s name and other identifying information will not be released.

It is not believed the individual contracted the virus on campus, as the employee has been telecommuting since March 20 and has not returned to Marshall since that time.

The employee’s close contacts have been identified and instructed to follow appropriate protocols, including self-isolation, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Cabell Huntington Health Department.

According to university officials, the first employee to be diagnosed had been working from home since March 26.

As of this morning, 22 cases have been reported in Cabell County out of 626 statewide.