Marshall announces all summer orientation sessions will be online

Students hoping to get a sneak peak of where they will be spending the next four or more years of their education will have to settle for a virtual tour as Marshall University announces all summer orientation sessions will be moved online.

New student orientation is a requirement for all incoming freshmen and transfer students. It serves as the formal introduction to the university.

Marshall says students can expect an engaging online experience that will include group sessions, live Q&A, academic college meetings with deans and academic advisors, student life and housing information, additional resource information and the opportunity for one-on-one contact with members of the Marshall community.

Students who have already received a confirmation for orientation will maintain their original date. Students who have not yet registered may reserve a date by completing the orientation registration form online.

There are at least 10 online orientation sessions available across June, July and August.

Students with new and previously confirmed registrations should watch for additional information about logging in to the virtual, online Marshall experience. Details will be mailed closer to the scheduled date.