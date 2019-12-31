U.S. Marshals arrests Shinnston man after standoff

A Shinnston man who was wanted on multiple charges has been arrested following a brief standoff with police.

Andrew Neal Debolt, 36, was arrested around midnight in Owings Hill area of Shinnston. US Marshals Service was looking for him for violating the terms of his supervised release, including absconding from supervision. Debolt was on supervision due to a prior conviction in the Northern District of West Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Debolt is alleged to have absconded from supervision earlier in December. Deputy US Marshals began searching for Debolt after a warrant was issued on December 18. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search for Debolt. On December 23, Deputy Sheriffs from Harrison County allege they observed Debolt operating a side by side utility vehicle in the Owings area. They attempted to apprehend him and he almost struck a law enforcement vehicle with the utility vehicle. A pursuit ensued into the Bungalo area, where Debolt managed to avoid capture.

On December 30 at around 10:15 AM, US Marshals and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were attempting to locate Debolt at his residence on Owings Road. While at the residence, an officer allegedly observed Debolt operating a side by side utility vehicle on Owings Road and attempted to stop him. Debolt fled in the utility vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit continued to the area of the Owings Church, where the utility vehicle was abandoned and Debolt fled on foot into a wooded area. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate Debolt.

On the evening of December 30, US Marshals received a tip as to Debolt’s whereabouts. At around 10:00 PM, a team of Deputy Marshals, Mountain State Fugitive Task Force Officers, and Harrison County Deputies assembled and attempted to locate Debolt at an associate’s residence on

Shortwall St in the Owings area of Shinnston. Upon arrival at the residence, officers received confirmation of Debolt’s presence. Occupants inside the residence refused to open the door and forced entry was made. Debolt was ordered to surrender, but failed to do so. Debolt then began communicating with officers from the top floor of the residence and indicated he had a female hostage. Debolt also barricaded himself in the residence by blocking the stairwell with debris. A West Virginia State Police hostage negotiator and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team were dispatched to assist. At midnight, following about an hour and a half standoff with police, Debolt surrendered without further incident. A female associate also surrendered at the same time. The female appeared to be unharmed and was cleared by EMS personnel on scene.

Debolt was transported to the North Central Jail and lodged in federal custody. He will be scheduled for an initial appearance on Thursday. Debolt has also been charged in Harrison County for fleeing and larceny. Additional charges are being investigated by the Harrison County Sherriff Department.

The US Marshals were assisted in the arrest by the following agencies: West Virginia State Police, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, Harrison County EMS, and Shinnston Fire Department.