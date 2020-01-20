Martin Luther King Jr. event at local church celebrates equalism

"I have a dream."

The words and praises of Dr. Martin Luther king Jr. were spoken by all those in attendance at the Morning Star Baptist Church MLK Birthday Celebration event.

"We're in the process of celebrating Dr. King's birthday and the goal is, we would like to create equalism among all nationalities and race," said Associate minister, Tony Jones.

Jones says the purpose for the event this year is the acceptance of not only African Americans, but people of all colors.

"Whether you red, white, blue, or green, we are there to serve anybody whose not being fairly treated," said Jones.

The same thing was said when past council member and Marion County resident, Ron Straight was passed the mic and asked what the Martin Luther King holiday meant to him.

"It's not a black and white niche, it's everybody's niche. He opened a door for everybody, he didn't equate to any race, but everybody and that's what its about."

Event speaker, Brazz Evans IV said the same thing, as people of any race or background can be oppressed.

"Well everything's better now, but ya know racism and all that stuff is still here. I don't know if it will ever be gone but we can try our best," said Evans.

Jones says Dr. King and the Morning Star Church are not about anything else besides the fact that we are all human.

"It's not about color, it's about human. When we associate people with color, we take the human aspect of it. So it's about treating people with dignity, respect, an equalism, that's what it really comes down to," said Jones.

