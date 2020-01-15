Detectives: Martinsburg man deposited fake check into bank account in 2018

A Martinsburg man was arrested after detectives say he deposited a fake check into his bank account in 2018.

According to Morgantown Police detectives, Ashton Lai-Fang, 28, deposited a check for over $9,800 into his personal account at the BB&T Bank Suncrest Branch on June 28, 2018.

BB&T Bank employees said Lai-Fang presented the check as his paycheck, according to the criminal complaint.

Before BB&T Bank learned that the check was fake, Lai-Fang made withdrawals from the money on June 28, 2018 for $100, June 29, 2018 for $500 and on July 2, 2018 for over $3,800 and just under $3,000, according to court documents.

Detectives say Lai-Fang also made a debit card purchase for $2,500 on June 29, 2018 from the money.

Detectives got a warrant for Lai-Fang's arrest in Nov. 2018.

Lai-Fang has been charged with false pretenses. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $10,000.