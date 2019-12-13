Maryland State Police searching for attempted kidnapping suspect

Maryland State Police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a woman on Thursday.

According to a press release from state police, troopers responded to the 3600 block of Glendale Road at 1:30 p.m. for an attempted kidnapping and second degree assault.

Troopers met with a woman, who said a 6-foot-3-inch white man with no hair, no facial hair and a green tattoo tried to kidnap her.

The man was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans, according to troopers. He was driving a blue Jeep Wrangler with possible Ohio registration.

Troopers say the victim was stopped along the road. The suspect entered her car and tried to remover her from the car, but failed.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen traveling east on Glendale Road towards Bittinger Road, according to troopers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack at 301-387-1101.