Maryland man admits to firearms, drug charges in Mon County

A Clinton, Maryland, man has admitted to firearm and drug charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says.

Steven Somers, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as drug user and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to Powell. Somers admitted to having marijuana in July 2019 in Monongalia County. He also admitted to illegally have a 5.7x28mm caliber pistol in June 2018 in Lewis County.

Somers faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count and faces up to 10 years incarceration and a fine of up to $500,000 for the drug count.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Traci M. Cook is prosecuting Somer's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.