Mary's not-so-far-away birthday party

Events and parties everywhere may be canceled due to COVID-19, but it did not spoil one local woman's birthday.

Mary Fazalare turned 94 on Monday, but could not celebrate with her annual party.

Her niece, Amy Fazalare, planned another celebration last night on social media.

Over 30 of Mary's friends and loved ones drove past her Shinnston home with signs, balloons, and even gifts to wish her a happy birthday

There was even a live rendition of happy birthday, all while keeping a healthy distance.

"She's loved by everybody in the community. She's sort of like the matriarch of Shinnston, and she's famous for her meatballs, and she's Aunt Mary to a lot of people, besides being a grandma to a great family," says Amy.

Fazalare says Mary's loved ones can't wait to throw her a party after the pandemic is over.

