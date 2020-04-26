Mask 4 Mask: Morgantown locals splitting production between sales and donations

A couple of locals from Monongalia County have come together and created Mask 4 Mask.

Paul Liller and Robin Hearts sew masks for those who are in need of one.

Each mask is seven dollars, but for every one purchased, one is donated. If a customer has an idea of where they would like to donate a masks, they can share that info with Liller and Hearts.

Liller said not all places are able to take their donations due to how the masks are made.

"We don't have filters in our masks so they're not medical masks, so for doctor offices and hospitals, sometimes it's a little hard," Liller said.

Making these masks is a way to provide people in their area with quality protection during this tough time.

"I want to make sure people who need our masks, whether it's through the donation portion or through the purchasing portion, they're not getting something as an afterthought," Liller said. "They're wearing something that is safe for them and that makes them feel like they can still go about their day and do what they need to do," he said.

The masks are available through pick up in Morgantown or through shipment, for an extra dollar per mask. For more information visit the Mask for Mask Facebook page or their website at www.morgantownmask4mask.com.