Masontown man arrested after police find drugs during a traffic stop

A Masontown man was arrested after police say they found drugs during a traffic stop New Year's Eve.

According to the criminal complaint, police pulled over a white Dodge Stratus due to the license plates coming back on a Subaru.

The people in the car were acting nervous, according to court documents. Their stories about where they were coming from were not the same.

Police had their K-9 do an air sniff of the car. The K-9 alerted police on both sides of the car.

Police searched the car and found a silver lock box under some clothing in the back seat of the driver's side. The back seat passenger, identified as 32-year-old Justin Long confirmed the box was his and he found it at the Masontown Park.

Long said the key to the box was a single silver key on his key ring, but he didn't open the box, according to police.

Police opened the box and found eight grams of methamphetamine,

as well as seven individual bags packaged, electronic scales and several plastic baggies.

A silver container was also located in the box, court documents state. The container had a piece of what Long identified as a Suboxone pill and his Kroger Plus card.

Long has been charged with possession with intent to deliver. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.