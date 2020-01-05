Mass-causality accident on PA turnpike

At least five people are dead and sixty others injured after a tour bus crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Sunday morning.

The crash, which closed both directions of the turnpike near Mount Pleasant, involved three tractor trailers, a tour bus and several cars.

First Responders called it a mass-casualty accident.

The National Transportation Safety Board is sending investigators to the crash scene between mile markers seventy-five and ninety-one.

The stretch of the turnpike that is closed is eighty-six miles.

Two of the tractor trailers involved in the accident appeared to be operated by UPS,

The third tractor trailer was operated by Fedex ground.

A representative of Fedex has said the company expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the individuals involved in the accident.

Fedex ground says it has no higher priority than safety and is fully cooperating with authorities.

Emergency officials do not believe weather was a factor in the multi-vehicle crash.