Mass. woman vanishes hours before Super Bowl party she was supposed to host

Police in Massachusetts are searching for a wife and mother who went missing after going on a walk, just two hours before guests arrived at her home for a Super Bowl party.

Abbie Flynn, 59, was last seen Sunday around 4:30 p.m. after telling her son over the phone that she was going for a walk. (Source: Gloucester Police Department/WCVB/Hearst/CNN)

Abbie Flynn, 59, was supposed to host a Super Bowl party on Sunday, but when guests arrived around 6 p.m. at her Gloucester, Massachusetts, home, she was nowhere to be found. The guests called police.

“There was indication that she had been at home, that she had prepared for the party, but she was not there,” said Chief Ed Conley with Gloucester Police.

An extensive search of the area was conducted Monday, according to the police. Authorities searched the coastline and the paths and woods around the area where Flynn went missing.

“We know, because she was an avid outdoor enthusiast, that we are searching both areas around the water and our wooded areas, as well,” Conley said.

Police say there’s no indication of foul play. The search has been suspended, but the investigation remains active.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, Flynn told her son over the phone she was going for a walk. She left her cell phone at home and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Authorities are not exactly sure where she was headed.

“Right now, we’re working on the theory that she did what she said she was going to do, which was take a walk, and either got lost or had a medical incident that incapacitated her,” Conley said.

Neighbors say they can’t help but feel on edge, knowing Flynn seemingly vanished.

“This is my route when I walk, so it’s kind of sketching me out. They say there’s nothing suspect or anything, but I mean, seriously?” neighbor Deanna Ouderkerken said. “I just pray that they find her and that they find her well.”

Flynn lives alone. Her children are away at college, and her husband works out of state. He was in Texas at the time but is returning to Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 WCVB, Hearst, Gloucester Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.