Maryland State Police respond to fatal vehicle fire

Troopers from the McHenry Barracks of the Maryland State Police responded to an accident Saturday just after 10:30 p.m.. When the troopers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle engulfed in flames against a tree.

According to a press release by MSP, investigating troopers found that the vehicle, a 2017 Ford Focus, was heading north on Rt 219 when it failed to navigate a left turn. The vehicle went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The crash entrapped the driver and the vehicle immediately caught fire. Due to how severe the crash was, the driver was not able to be identified and has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification.

The incident is still under investigation.