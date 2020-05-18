Meadowbrook Mall announces reopening

Meadowbrook Mall will reopen to the public on Thursday, May 21.

Although normal mall hours of 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Sunday will resume, customers are encouraged to call or check online for the hours of operations of individual stores, according to a press release from the mall.

Those visiting the all will notice several changes, according to the news release. Best practices will be employed to enhance social distancing throughout the mall. The mall’s stringent cleaning standards will be intensified, especially in high-touch areas.

Mall officials say visitors will notice new signs and physical barriers to encourage everyone to practice safe-distancing.

Many of the mall's retailers will soon be offering “Mall To Go” curbside pickup at designated mall entrances, according to mall officials. Customers can call their favorite store in advance to place an order.

Officials say that while the mall itself will be open, some stores, restaurants and other businesses may be opening at a later date or with alterations to their normal routine. Anyone who operates a business at Meadowbrook Mall is urged to contact the mall property manager at marketingdirector@meadowbrookmall.com to discuss reopening procedures.