Meadowbrook Mall Chick-fil-A reopening with new service options

Chick-fil-A at the Meadowbrook Mall announced that they will be reopening with new service options.

The restaurant said on Facebook that they are reopening Thursday, April 16th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Chick-fil-A says customers can order through the Chick-fil-A app from contactless curbside pickup. Customers can also order through a third party delivery app, such as DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The restaurant will also offer a drive thru option.

"Your health and safety, along with our team’s health and safety is our top priority," the store wrote on Facebook. "Our new service options allow for no-contact service and you never have to leave the comfort of your car."