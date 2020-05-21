Meadowbrook Mall reopens

Thursday marked the day in Governor Jim Justice's reopening plan.

The Week 4 plan includes large and specialty retailers, and malls fall into that category.

The Meadowbrook Mall opened its doors today, but Joe Bell, the Communications Director for Cafaro, who owns Meadowbrook Mall, said that not all stores opened right away, but those that were preformed well.

“At the outset, there were 22 stores that were open, which is not bad, because we’ve seen fewer than that in some places," Bell said, "but they were doing a very brisk business.”

Notable stores in the mall that reopened were Dick’s Sporting Goods, Jo-Ann, and Finish Line.

The Morgantown Mall is slated to open Friday.