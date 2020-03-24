Meadowbrook Mall to close Tuesday

Meadowbrook Mall will close its doors Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. until Governor Jim Justice's nonessential business closure mandate is lifted.

This closure will affect all inward facing businesses. There will still be some businesses that will remain open, including:

• Outback Steakhouse (take-out only)

• BB&T Bank (Drive-thru only)

• National Tire and Battery

• Sears Auto Center

• Target

• and Verizon.

The mall will have security staffed 24/7 and will work with Bridgeport police to continue patrols around the mall.