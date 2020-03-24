Meadowbrook Mall to close Tuesday

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -- Meadowbrook Mall will close its doors Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. until Governor Jim Justice's nonessential business closure mandate is lifted.
This closure will affect all inward facing businesses. There will still be some businesses that will remain open, including:
• Outback Steakhouse (take-out only)
• BB&T Bank (Drive-thru only)
• National Tire and Battery
• Sears Auto Center
• Target
• and Verizon.
The mall will have security staffed 24/7 and will work with Bridgeport police to continue patrols around the mall.