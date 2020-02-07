Meadowbrook Road down to one lane after head on collision

Meadowbrook Road is down to one lane after a head on collision Friday.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the crash came in around 3:36 p.m. No one was taken to the hospital at this time.

Crews on scene are directing traffic, 911 officials said.

Spelter Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and Harrison County Sheriff's Department responded.

Harrison County Sheriff's Department will be investigating.

