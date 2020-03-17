Meagher's Irish Pub remains open for Saint Patricks Day

Saint Patrick's Day celebrations are noticeably quieter around the world as experts encourage social distancing.

Meagher's Irish Pub will remain open until its regular closing time tonight at 10 p.m..

But Irish pubs in our area are still pouring drinks.

"We have music all day, drink specials, we are serving Jameson obviously. We are featuring all of our Irish dishes," said Tim Meagher, owner of Meagher's Irish Pub.

Meagher's kept their doors open to celebrate the Irish holiday, but staff are focused on ensuring a clean environment for patrons.

"Today, with the big crowds we expect, we are making sure we wipe down the menus between customers, wiping down the tables a little bit more thoroughly, more frequently, just paying attention to any surface that is going to have a lot more contact," said Meagher.

Staff made sure that even if you are uncomfortable facing the crowds, you could still get a taste of Ireland.

"We are doing a take out service like we always do. They can call in or use our chow-now online ordering service. If they don't want to come in, they can always come into the pub and we can meet them outside," said Meagher.

Uncertainty still looms. Governor Jim Justice is expected to call for a possible shut down of restaurants and bars as early as Tuesday night.

"We are waiting to hear the plan like everyone else. We are going to make a plan once we hear the details of it," said Meagher.

Until then, Meagher's will celebrate until they close at 10 p.m. tonight.