Medical cannabis physician registration and education to open this week in West Virginia

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau of Public Health announced its Office of Medical Cannabis will begin accepting physician registrations on Thursday, May 28.

DHHR says in a press release there is also a mandatory four-hour physician education course. The registration application period will be open indefinitely.

There is no limit on physician participation, according to DHHR.

DHHR officials say potential medical cannabis patients should be aware that while a physician registration is an important step forward, this does not mean that they will be able to immediately obtain products.

“Physician registration and training are essential steps to make medical cannabis available to West Virginians with serious medical conditions,” said Jason Frame, Director of the Office of Medical Cannabis. “The Office of Medical Cannabis continues to work during the COVID-19 pandemic with the goal of providing eligible state residents with the ability to procure quality-tested medical cannabis as soon as possible. We have been able to maintain previously established timelines by utilizing alternative work platforms in keeping with the Governor’s social distancing directive.”

