MetroNews WV Poll: Justice Leads Republican gubernatorial primary

Governor Jim Justice leads his two opponents for the 2020 Republican primary nomination among like registered voters, according to the latest MetroNews West Virginia Poll.

According to a press release from Research America Inc., Justice leads Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher by a 56 percent to 21 percent margin. Only 11 percent of likely voters favored Republican candidate Mike Folk.

The Governor's approval rating is below 50 percent (42 percent in the late Aug. 2019 MetroNews West Virginia Poll). According to Research America Inc., Justice benefits from high name recognition among likely Republican voters.

The MetroNews West Virginia Poll was conducted between Dec. 4-10 among a sample of 500 West Virginia registered voters who are likely to vote in the May 2020 primary, according to the press release.

