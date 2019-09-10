Man sentenced after distributing drugs near West Fairmont Middle School

A man was sentenced to more than 16 years in prison Tuesday for drug distribution and firearms charges, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.

“This is a significant sentence in a significant case. Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and firearms is a trifecta you do not want to be part of. When you combine these activities with a location near a school, the sentence is just and effective. We will continue to aggressively take action against those traveling to our communities to do our citizens harm. This prosecution is an example of excellent work by law enforcement and our prosecution team. More prosecutions are coming,” said Powell.

According to Powell, 21-year-old Lamar Perdue pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location, one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute heroin within 1000 feet of a protected location, one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute Fentanyl within 1000 feet of a protected location, and one count of aiding and abetting possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime in May 2019.

Powell says Perdue was distributing drugs near West Fairmont Middle School from fall of 2018 to January 2019.

The Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated Perdue's case.

Powell says agents seized drugs valued at approximately $200,000, including over 1.9 kilos of methamphetamine, 80 grams of fentanyl, and hundreds of prescription pills, including opiates, and marijuana. Agents also found a rifle, two pistols and more than $18,000 in cash in a rental property in Fairmont.