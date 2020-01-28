Michigan man sentenced 6 years behind bars for money laundering and drug trafficking near middle school

A Detroit, Michigan, man was sentenced Tuesday to 6 year behind bars for money laundering and drug trafficking near a middle school in Monongalia County, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Raymond Edison, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy last week, according to Powell. Edison admitted to working with others to move money made from the distribution of heroin from one person to another to aid in the illegal operation from the Spring of 2017 to May 2018 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Powell says in a separate but connected case, Edison pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of oxycodone within 1,000 feet of protected location. He admitted to selling oxycodone near Suncrest Middle School in Oct. 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Edison's case on behalf of the government. The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations investigated the money laundering case. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the drug distribution case.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF), which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.