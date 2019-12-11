Michigan man sentenced to over 24 years for dealing drugs near West Fairmont Middle School

A Detroit man was sentenced on Wednesday to 295 months behind bars for drug distribution and firearms charges.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, after a four day trial in August Terrence Marsh, 38, was found guilty of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances, one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a protected location, one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute heroin within 1000 feet of a protected location, one count of aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl within 1000 feet of a protected location and one count of aiding and abetting possession of firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime.

A jury deliberated for 35 minutes before finding Marsh guilty, Powell said.

Powell says Marsh conspired with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl and more than 500 grams of methamphetamine in Marion County and elsewhere from the fall of 2018 to January 2019. Marsh sometimes sold drugs near West Fairmont Middle School, and it included the presence of firearms

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Traci M. Cook and Brandon S. Flower prosecuted Marsh's case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and the Three Rivers Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.