Michigan man sentenced to over 5 years for selling drugs near WVU

A Dearborn, Michigan, man was sentenced Tuesday to 63 month imprisonment for distributing heroin.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 28-year-old Delon Price pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of heroin within 1,000 feet of a protected location. Price admitted to selling heroin near West Virginia University in Nov. 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Price's case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.