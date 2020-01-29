Ringleader of oxycodone distribution operation sentenced to 10 years

A Detroit man who was the ringleader of a oxycodone distribution operation was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Terry Thomas, 47, pleaded guilty to one count of “ Conspiracy to Distribute Oxycodone,” one count of “Money Laundering Conspiracy,” 19 counts of “Distribution of Oxycodone,” 11 counts of “Aiding and Abetting Distribution of Oxycodone,” and one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base” in October 2019, said Powell. Thomas worked with co-conspirators to distribute more than 500,000 oxycodone pills in Monongalia County and elsewhere for four years, from the summer of 2013 to June 2017.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Thomas' case on behalf of the government. The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, led the investigation in Thomas' case. The Task Force consists of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, Morgantown Police Department, the Star City Police Department, the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia University Police Department, the Granville Police Department, and the Monongalia County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

Of the 34 indicted in this case, all have entered guilty pleas, according to Powell. Twenty-nine defendants have been sentenced to a combined 580 months incarceration.