Micrologic converts vacant home into wifi access point for teachers

Lewis County High School has transitioned to online classes for the remainder of the school year. But in rural parts of the county, internet is a commodity.

Math teacher Ciara Davis says she misses her students. She has transitioned her teaching style in the wake of the shut down of schools for the year.

"I do not have internet in my home," said Ciara Davis, a math teacher at Lewis High School.

She found workarounds to teach her students.

"I was working in the parking lot, getting access from there at the time they told us not to go into the school," said Davis.

She needed space to work, so her family reached out to Micrologic.

"It was my personal home. It was a rental home. It was vacant so it was the perfect opportunity," said Mike Sherrell, co-founder of Micrologic.

He renovated the home, installing an access point for teachers to work from.

"I have been able to video conference easier and remain in contact more than I was before," said Davis who has been working from the house for weeks.

Supplied with heat, running water and internet, teachers are able to continue educating.

This is the first house Micrologic converted, but Sherrell says they can create hotspots in any of the counties they serve.

"If there was a facility, a church or a government building, we can do that same deployment. It is all a matter of time and money," said Sherrell.

The hot spot is on Sand Run Road in Lewis County. It is available for anyone who needs access.