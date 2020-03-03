Milan Puskar Foundation donates $1M to WVU Medicine Children's Hospital

The Milan Puskar Foundation donated $1 million to the new WVU Medicine Children's Hospital project.

The contribution will support the "Grow Children's" capital campaign, according to a news release from West Virginia University. The campaign seeks to raise $60 million for a new children's hospital to provide "comprehensive comprehensive healthcare services for kids and families within a dedicated state-of-the-art facility."

The 150-bed, nine-story hospital is under construction next to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to a WVU spokesperson. Ruby Memorial Hospital currently houses WVU Medicine Children's services on the sixth floor.

Construction on the hospital is expected to finish in 2021. The new facility will include:

-A dedicated emergency department

-Operating rooms, cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities

-A 34-bed Pediatric Acute Care Unit, including six beds available for hematology/oncology

-A 31-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, including six beds available for epilepsy monitoring

-A 54-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

-A 30-bed Birthing Center

-A medical office building

-Cancer Institute, Heart and Vascular Institute, and Maternal-Fetal Medicine clinics

-Dental and eye procedure rooms

-A Family Resource Center

Milan "Mike" Puskar, entrepreneur and philanthropist, contributed more than $22 million to benefit WVU before he died in 2011, the news release says. His gifts to academics, healthcare, research, athletics and more reflected a commitment to transform lives by sharing his talents and successes with others at WVU, in the Morgantown community and throughout West Virginia.

“The Milan Puskar Foundation is thrilled to continue a relationship built over decades, and we are proud to extend this partnership while honoring my grandfather’s desire to improve the quality of life in the state of West Virginia,” said Kyle Pratt, Puskar’s grandson and president of the Foundation. “This gift will bring patient- and family-centered care one step closer to reality, an effort that will make a tangible difference in the lives of children throughout the region. It is my hope that others will join us to ensure this investment improves the health outcomes of children everywhere.”

In recognition of the Puskar Foundation's gift, the fourth floor- a diagnostic hub that will serve every patient- will be named in Puskar's memory, WVU officials said. The floor features a laboratory, CT, MRI, ultrasound, radiology, fluoroscopy and other diagnostic resources, along with an inpatient pharmacy.

“We are incredibly grateful for this donation from the Milan Puskar Foundation,” said Amy L. Bush-Marone, chief operating officer at WVU Medicine Children’s. “Milan Puskar championed the health and well-being of young people with charitable donations made throughout his lifetime. I know he would be proud to support a new children’s hospital that will benefit thousands of children statewide, and we’re excited to make that dream a reality with his Foundation’s help.”

The contribution is among the first gifts awarded by the Puskar Foundation since its formation, the news release states. Additional funds will be awarded on an ongoing basis to entities and organizations that aid the homeless, offer addiction services, provide resources for youth and otherwise improve quality of life in West Virginia.