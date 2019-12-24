Miner killed at Murray Energy Marshall County mine

A New Martinsville man was killed at the Murray Energy Marshall County mine near Moundsville on Monday night.

Raymond L. Starkey, 21, lost his life in the incident, WTOV reports.

Officials say they will not rest until the know the circumstances surrounding Starkey’s death.

United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:

“The hearts and prayers of the entire UMWA are with the family of Raymond L. Starkey, 21, who was fatally injured at the Murray Energy Marshall County mine near Moundsville, West Virginia, last night.

“Our safety experts are on the scene, working with the UMWA Local Union 1638 Safety Committee, the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training, and the company to determine exactly what happened.

“We will not rest until we know the circumstances of Brother Starkey’s death, so that we can prevent something like this from ever happening again. I ask every mining family, indeed every American family, to lift up the Starkey family in your prayers this holiday season.”

Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement after learning of the mine fatality.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened to learn that we lost a dedicated, hard-working West Virginia coal miner yesterday evening. We ask all West Virginians to join us in praying for Raymond’s family, his friends, and the entire coal mining community. This is especially devastating news to learn on Christmas Eve, but we know that West Virginians will come together during this tragedy and surround his family with love and support.”