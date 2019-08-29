Mineral Wells school locked down briefly amid report of armed person headed to area

Mineral Wells Elementary School was locked down for about 15 minutes Thursday afternoon after a rumor began circulating about an armed person possibly headed toward the area, officials said.

Wood County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook said the lockdown was strictly precautionary after a parent called the school after hearing a report on a police scanner.

He said school officials “did exactly what they were trained to do,” and students were dismissed about 3:25 p.m. without any problems.

According to a Wood County 911 dispatcher supervisor, local law-enforcement agencies were notified about 3:15 p.m. to be on the lookout for a possibly armed suspect from Gilmer County, who reportedly was last seen leaving Wirt County headed in the direction of Wood County.

Gilmer County Sheriff Larry Gerwig was not available to comment, and a deputy declined to release information about the suspect.