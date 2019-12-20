U.S. Senate votes in favor of funding package that includes American Miners Act

The U.S. Senate voted in favor of the Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Appropriations package on Thursday.

The bill includes FY20 funding measures for the Appropriations Subcommittees on Labor, Health And Human Services, Education And Related Agencies; Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies; Energy and Water Development; Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies; Legislative Branch; Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, And Related Agencies; State, Foreign Operations And Related Programs; and Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, according to Senator Shelley Moore Capito's (R-W.Va.) office.

The package included securing coal miner's healthcare and pensions for nearly 100,000 coal miners and their familes, according to Senator Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) office.

“I’m encouraged that the Senate was able to work together in a bipartisan way to pass these important appropriations bills,” Senator Capito said. “This is what we were sent to Congress to do. I am particularly proud of the fact that legislation I introduced to secure our coal miners’ pensions was part of this package. I’ve been proud to fight alongside our coal miners—as well as Leader McConnell, Senator Manchin, Congressman McKinley, and the UMWA—every step of the way to make sure we enact a solution that keeps the promise to these hardworking men and women. It’s because of the dedication and heart these miners displayed throughout the entire process that we were able to get this done. I thank them for their hope, their patience, and their tireless efforts to fight this until the very end."

“One of my greatest responsibilities as a Senator is advocating for West Virginia through my position on the Appropriations Committee. The funding secured for West Virginia in the Appropriations package makes me proud of the work we have accomplished in the Senate this year," said Senator Manchin. "We have secured $3.8 billion to combat the opioid epidemic, $555 million to expand broadband in rural areas like West Virginia, $181.5 million to address youth homelessness, and I am so proud to say that we secured pensions for 92,000 coal miners and healthcare for 13,000 coal miners and their families in this package. All of these wins are wonderful for West Virginia and I look forward to continuing to fight to ensure that our state receives the funding and resources we need to thrive and succeed."

The package was passed by a vote of 71 to 23, according to Senator Capito's office.

Funding in the package also included over $3 billion to combat the opioid epidemic, over $181 to stop youth homelessness, over $1 billion to maintain funding for construction of the border wall and over $2 billion for Alzheimer's disease research.