Local coal miners celebrate bill securing healthcare benefits, pensions

Cheers, standing ovations and jubilation for hundreds of coal miners in Marion County were on display Friday as their pensions and health care benefits were officially secured.

Sen. Joe Manchin and UMWA President Cecil Roberts celebrate with hundreds of Marion County miners Friday after legislation was passed to secure their health care benefits and pensions. (Photo: WDTV)

The passage this week of the American Miners Act ends years of uncertainty for nearly 100,000 miners across the country.

“This is a life-saving piece of legislation," said Joe Reynolds of Rivesville.

Reynolds was one of a few hundred UMWA members who celebrated the legislation with union leaders and politicians Friday in Fairmont. It was one of three rallies set for the next few days across the state by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and UMWA President Cecil Roberts.

The UMWA reached an agreement with the U.S. government to secure lifetime healthcare and pension benefits in 1946.

As more coal companies declared bankruptcy, the pension plan was on track to be insolvent.

Lawmakers this week reached an agreement to include miners' lifetime pensions and healthcare in the final funding package ahead of Friday's deadline. The President signed the legislation Friday evening.

Jack Rinehart from Mannington was worried about what he'd have to do if his pension wasn't saved.

"I was worried about my health care and pension," Rinehart said. "If I lost that, I'd probably have to go back to work. Now it's been taken care of and I'm sure glad. It's a wonderful Christmas present for everyone involved in this room. Thank god for that."

Other miners said they put their faith in their leaders to fight for their health care but still held their breath in recent weeks.

"I never doubted it would happen," Reynolds said. "it was just a matter of when. It was a great deal of relief."

Miners at Friday's rally credited their elected officials including U.S. Senator Joe Manchin for leading their years-long fight on Capitol Hill.

"I don't know why it was a fight," Manchin said. "These are the people who built America. When you think about all the families, dedication, suffering and tragedies they've had in order to provide the country the energy to be the greatest country on earth."

Marion Tennent is a retired miner from Wadestown. He's fought to save his pension since his former company, Patriot Coal, declared bankruptcy at the beginning of the decade.

He said the news is extra sweet as it comes right before Christmas.

"It's just an amazing feeling that it's over," Tennent said. "It couldn't happen at hardly a better time than now."

But with more coal companies declaring bankruptcy, miners say their fight isn’t over

“United Mine Workers are never done," Tennent said.