Miners read to local elementary students

Miners from the Marion County A-F-L-C-I-O stopped by Rivesville Elementary School to read to the first grade class.

The students spent some time listening and engaging with the president of the local union, Mark Dorsey.

Kids then received a copy of the book, Rusty Rocks, along with another book to take home.

"It makes you feel so good to see them receive something," Dorsey said. "Some of these kids don't have books at home, and for them to get that and they can call it their very own, it's really a great thing," he said.

The local union reads to children and delivers books to multiple title one schools in Marion County.

