Minor charged with making bomb threat at Northern High School, Maryland State police say

A minor has been charged with making a bomb threat at Northern High School, according to Maryland State Police.

A concerned person went to the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack shortly after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said in a news release. The person reported information about a bomb threat.

Troopers say the person shared a series of messages that were sent over Snapchat. The messages say that a bomb would detonate at Northern High School on Friday, March 6.

Northern High School's principal, as well as the Garrett County Superintendent of Schools were made aware of the treat, according to troopers. A Maryland State Police Special Operations Division K-9 bomb detection team responded.

Troopers say they searched the school overnight and found no suspicious devices. They briefed school officials and determined the school was safe.

Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Unit investigators were contacted to help in the investigation, according to the news release. Further investigation led troopers to an address in Garrett County, where a juvenile suspect was identified and interviews.

Investigators say they developed evidence indicating the juvenile was responsible for the message and that there was no bomb.

After consulting with the Garrett County State's Attorney overnight, investigators say it was determined the juvenile would be charged as a minor with making a bomb threat. The case is being referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.