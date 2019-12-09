Mississippi man sentenced to over 12 years for involvement in meth distribution operation in Harrison County

A Waynesboro, Mississippi, man was sentenced on Monday to 148 months incarceration for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 35-year-old Kedric Pearson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in April 2019. He admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine in Harrison County and elsewhere from the fall of 2017 to Sept. 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted Pearson's case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated the case.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program, which supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises, according to Powell's office.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.