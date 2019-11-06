Mister Bee unveils new chip bag saluting veterans

Mister Bee unveiled a new, limited time chip bag honoring veterans.

According to a press release from Mister Bee, they are showing their gratitude by release the "Salute Our Veterans" chip bag.

"This new design captures patriotic spirit and flair, but our initiative goes beyond aesthetics," the press release says.

The company says that they will be donating 10 percent of the purchase price of the bags to United Service Organizations to assist Veterans and their families.

The company will be producing 250,000 bags with the "Salute Our Veterans" design. They estimate that it will raise as much as $50,000 for the USO.